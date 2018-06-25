Toronto police investigating fatal shooting downtown
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 9:45AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 9:47AM EDT
TORONTO -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Toronto police say an ambulance was called at about 2:30 a.m. (to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street).
They say a male was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and shell casings were found nearby.
The victim was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The death caps off a violent weekend in Toronto -- four other people were killed in three separate incidents over the course of 24 hours.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto police investigating fatal shooting downtown
- Nearly half of youth incarcerated are Indigenous: Statistics Canada
- Five people taken to hospital for overdoses at electronic music festival
- Burning car with body inside found in Mississauga, Ont. field
- 5 B.C. families stranded in Japan get Canadian visas for adopted babies