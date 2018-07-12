

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they have increased the number of officers in the city's downtown core after receiving information about a "potential risk" to the Greater Toronto Area.

Acting Supt. Michael Barsky did not provide details but says all the venues in the busy downtown area -- including the CN Tower -- will remain open.

Police earlier tweeted that the increased police presence was due to an "unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information" relating to the Greater Toronto Area.

York regional police also said the public could expect an increased police presence around the region north of Toronto.

Const. Laura Nicolle says the move is a precaution and there was a heavy police presence at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office says it is aware of the "unsubstantiated" report of a potential threat in Toronto and is actively monitoring the situation.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has tweeted that federal agencies are aware of the situation and are ready to help if necessary.

Toronto Mayor John Tory's office said he was also briefed on the situation and will continue to monitor the situation.

We are responding to an unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information relating to the GTA. As a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and, specifically, in the downtown core ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 12, 2018