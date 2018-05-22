Toronto police arrest man suspected in transit stabbings
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Toronto police have arrested a man alleged to have stabbed two people while using the city's transit system.
The first incident happened early Sunday morning on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end.
Police allege a man snapped the head off a toothbrush and used it to stab a bus driver.
The second incident occurred hours later on Sunday in a pedestrian tunnel at the Spadina subway station where a man was stabbed with an unknown object.
Police say a suspect identified as 22-year-old Liam Mitchell McCallum was arrested late Monday night without incident.
Police say he faces a number of charges, but did not elaborate, saying further details would be announced Tuesday morning.
