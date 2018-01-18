

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in the deaths of two men who went missing last spring from the city’s gay village. And they won’t rule out the possibility the suspect might be linked to the deaths of other men.

Bruce McArthur, 66, described as a self-employed landscaper, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

"We believe he is responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsmen, and we believe he is responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified," said Det-Sgt. Hank Idsinga of the homicide squad.

Esen and Kinsman’s bodies have not been found, but Idsinga said investigators have “a pretty good idea” of how they died.

Idsinga said police were able to uncover evidence this week that allowed them to move quickly and make the arrest. They gave few details about that evidence but they say they are currently searching five properties in the Toronto area as part of their investigation.

Esen, 44, was last seen in mid-April while Kinsman, 49, was last seen in late June, prompting some in the Church-Wellesley Village to raise concerns that a serial killer might be responsible, particularly since three other men from the area have also gone missing from the area since 2010.

Police are still investigating McArthur’s relationship to the men, but say it was “sexual” in nature, noting that he was a user of dating apps.

Police denied link last month

Former Toronto homicide detective Mark Mendelson said the case is a good example of what happens when police and the public “work together.”

However, he said some major questions – such as where the bodies are and what evidence led police to make the arrest – have yet to be answered.

Police have not dismissed the possibility that McArthur could be linked to the deaths of other men from the city’s gay community. Asked whether a serial killer could be behind the deaths, Mendelson said police wouldn’t have “haphazardly” suggested that there are other victims.

“They’re building a much bigger picture now,” Mendelson said. “Clearly there is some information that is leading them to believe that there are more victims out there, or they wouldn’t have said that.”

Mendelson said that, in all his years in policing, he hasn’t seen a case quite like this – particularly considering the LGBT community’s early outcry.

“I think this is pretty unique in terms of this being one specific community, a community that has taken the position from the beginning that these were related. And until the evidence identified that as being true, they were dealing with them as separate disappearances.”

Some members of the LGBT community expressed outrage with police over the investigation. Notices for the missing men were posted throughout the village for months, any many were angered that police were not investigating the possibility that the cases were linked earlier.

Just last month, investigators said they did not believe the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman were linked.

Mendelson said that, in a city the size of Toronto, it’s important to remember that “hundreds of people go missing every week.”

“Whether they were hasty at the beginning in sort of dissecting the two and saying they’re not related, that’s something that can be discussed down the road. But certainly something happened in the form of evidence or information that quickly led the police to believe that they are connected.”

Mendelson added that he expects more charges will be laid.

Last December, police said Esen and Kinsman had been active on online dating apps prior to their disappearances. They warned users of apps, such as Tinder or Grindr, to make safety top-of-mind at all times when using such apps.

They suggested meeting dates in a safe space and informing others of meet-up plans.