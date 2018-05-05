

CTVNews.ca Staff





A wind storm that left at least three people dead and hundreds of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec also left at least one Toronto family homeless.

The powerful gusts ripped the roof right off Steven Boyko’s and Jaclyn Lefebvre’s rented home in the Scarborough area of Toronto on Friday.

Boyko’s nine-year-old son Nathan was sitting on the living room sofa when the roof was blown off.

“I just heard bang!” Nathan said. “I was just scared.”

Boyko is thankful that Nathan suffered only minor injuries.

“All I could see was him sitting on the couch in the corner covered (in) drywall, insulation, bricks all over the place,” said Boyko.

“There were six bricks sitting all around him on the couch,” he said. “He was within inches.”

Despite making it out relatively unscathed, the family of three plus their three ferrets and cat have been left not knowing where they will live next week.

A local Best Western hotel had offered to put them up for free for seven days, but they said they do not have insurance and had already paid rent for the month of May.

They are hoping their landlord will be able to put them up in another property after that.

“We’re just completely displaced,” Lefebvre said. “We don’t know what to do, where to go, how to get there and how we’re going to pay for it.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle