Flying furniture and crushed cars: Social media users capture freak windstorm
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 2:58PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 5, 2018 7:37PM EDT
Winds that gusted close to 120 kilometres per hour caused stoplights to spin and furniture to fly off high-rise balconies during a freak storm that hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday.
Dramatic photos and video captured by social media users show scenes of the damage caused by the storm that quickly moved across central Canada. Hundreds of thousands were left without power and at least three people died.
Twitter users from Kitchener, Ont., to Montreal shared images of trees uprooted, including some that had smashed parked cars and damaged homes. One tree narrowly missed a school bus carrying 72 children in Mississauga, Ont.
Sayers Road closed, tree narrowly missing school bus, none of the occupants were injured. Occupants being loaded on another bus,Sayers Road will be closed. pic.twitter.com/TsNnx026bn— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 4, 2018
Current situation on Christie, next to the Wychwood Barns! ������ What's up with the wind, Toronto?!?! #onstorm #wind #Toronto #Ontario #torontoweather #TorontoWind pic.twitter.com/dxWkueFivD— Kali Petropoulos (@KaliPetropoulos) May 4, 2018
A little blowy in #Montreal pic.twitter.com/Aus9CuEsDx— Adam Kelly Morton (@AdamKellyMorton) May 5, 2018
Here's a look at just some of the damage across #waterlooregion. Result of the strong winds this afternoon. Thousands without power, @WRPSToday responding to several calls. We'll have the latest tonight at 11:30 @CTVKitchener. pic.twitter.com/esG3mF6bhy— Alexandra Pinto (@APintoCTV) May 5, 2018
poor old Yaris finally met his match last night ��☹️#Ottawaweather #ottweather #WindStorm #OttNews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/xacs2H5ntF— Grahame ����♂️ (@GDavisCanada) May 5, 2018
A Twitter user in Waterloo filmed a dangling stoplight spinning above traffic.
Windy in Waterloo. Watch out for those dangling stop lights! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/fQXrNRxyhD— Laura Duchesne ☄ (@LauraDuchesne) May 4, 2018
In Toronto, patio furniture was seen flying through the air near Toronto’s Yonge and Bloor intersection and off an eleventh floor balcony.
A chair falling from the sky at Yonge and Bloor! #WindStorm #toronto #onstorm pic.twitter.com/pOyS5Vn6s6— Roozbeh Rokni (@RoozbehRokni) May 4, 2018
From 11 floors up. Crazy stuff. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/i8VN1NbbYd— Mitchell (@mwallacegolf) May 4, 2018
In a video shot from inside a Pearson International Airport terminal in Toronto, the wind can be seen tossing large metal containers across a tarmac, narrowly missing a worker.
Others shared images of backyard damage, including an overturned trampoline.
Wicked winds and clouds getting darker in Simcoe Ontario @AnwarKnight @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/oU3NeF53lK— Steve Thomson (@Steve_Thom77) May 4, 2018
@BlacksWeather Neighbour's trampoline decided it wants to be part of their play structure now. #windy #ottawa pic.twitter.com/fjueRvYNpT— Gerry Mulcahey (@GerryMulcahey) May 5, 2018
Hydro poles threatened to fall over in some areas, and some snapped in two.
Access to Atkinson Dr now blocked due to leaning hydro pole. Hydro on location right now.@Ptbo_Canada @weathernetwork @environmentca #onstorm @CityPtbo @ptbo_utilities pic.twitter.com/EkWZz9UqQY— Jay Callaghan (@caltek79) May 5, 2018
Yesterdays windstorm snapped hydro poles like toothpicks #smithville #onstorm #westlincoln #canada @weathernetwork @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/UeiVso6sUp— Jammin Todd Edwards (@Jammin_Todd) May 5, 2018
Strong winds can bring down poles and wires - this photo was taken on Montreal Rd by our crews last night. If you see one, stay back, call 911 and your local utility. Be safe! #OttCity pic.twitter.com/TS3datHjXG— Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) May 5, 2018
