

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A veteran Toronto city councillor alleges he's recently experienced two serious security incidents at his home that he believes are tied to his role in municipal government.

John Filion says several shots were fired into his unoccupied car and one bullet struck his home early Thursday morning.

He says the incident took place three weeks after someone carrying a weapon allegedly tried to force their way into the home in the north end of the city.

Toronto police say they're actively investigating both alleged incidents, but offered no further comment.

Filion says he believes he is being targeted as a result of his work on city council, but declined to comment further citing the ongoing police probe.

He has been a member of Toronto city council since 1997 and was recently re-elected in last year's municipal election.