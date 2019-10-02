Toronto-area therapist accused of sexually assaulting underage client
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 2:52AM EDT
TORONTO -- A psychotherapist who was practising in Toronto has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old client.
Toronto police say the man from Brampton, Ont., treated the girl at East Metro Youth Services between February 2017 and May 2019.
They say he communicated with her both in person and over social media, and they allege the girl was sexually assaulted on "numerous occasions."
Thirty-one-year-old Michael Mazo has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, and is due in court in Toronto on Nov. 7.
Police say that in addition to working at the youth service between January 2015 and May 2019, Mazo also provided private psychotherapy services at All of You Wellness Centre in downtown Toronto.
They say their investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.
