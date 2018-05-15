Thunder Bay, Ont., woman charged following Amber Alert
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 4:46PM EDT
THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Ontario provincial police say a woman wanted following an Amber Alert is facing several charges.
Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday after a boy was allegedly taken from a community in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area that morning.
The eight-year-old was found safe roughly three hours later at a Tim Hortons in Thunder Bay, but police said they were still looking for a woman.
OPP say a 47-year-old Thunder Bay woman was arrested and is charged with abduction in contravention of a court order, break and enter, and assault.
Police say she has been released and is scheduled to appear in Thunder Bay court on June 1.
OPP say no further information can be released due to a publication ban.
