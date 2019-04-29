Despite escalating safety warnings around a bloated Ottawa River, some adrenaline seekers won’t be stopped.

In video shared with CTV News Ottawa, a person is seen riding a jet-ski upstream through rapids. The footage was captured by viewer Craig Lutes, who said it was taken near Britannia, an area in the west end of Ottawa.

Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau has banned non-emergency boats from the Ottawa River between the capital city and the Carillon dam on the Ontario-Quebec border. Boaters could face a fine of up to $5,000.

Thousands of people across Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick are facing widespread flooding. The City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency last week.