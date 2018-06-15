

The Canadian Press





TOFINO, B.C. -- A search is underway in the waters off the west coast of Vancouver Island after a small boat went down early Friday.

Lt. Melissa Kia with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the search began at around 2 a.m., in waters just south of Tofino.

She says a small, open boat was carrying five people when it flipped and sank.

One person who was not wearing a life jacket was located by rescuers and transferred to paramedics in Tofino and a second person swam to shore and has also been taken for treatment.

The search continues for three others.

It's not known what caused the sinking.