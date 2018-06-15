Three missing after five thrown into water off Tofino, B.C., as boat sinks
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 15, 2018 12:31PM EDT
TOFINO, B.C. -- A search is underway in the waters off the west coast of Vancouver Island after a small boat went down early Friday.
Lt. Melissa Kia with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the search began at around 2 a.m., in waters just south of Tofino.
She says a small, open boat was carrying five people when it flipped and sank.
One person who was not wearing a life jacket was located by rescuers and transferred to paramedics in Tofino and a second person swam to shore and has also been taken for treatment.
The search continues for three others.
It's not known what caused the sinking.
Search and Rescue chopper spending a lot of time just off Chesterman Beach @Tofino in search for missing boaters 3 people reported missing pic.twitter.com/egAQ4jEhoA— �� Merlin �� (@MerlinYYC) June 15, 2018
