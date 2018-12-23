Thousands in British Columbia facing more days without power: BC Hydro
Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday December 20, 2018. One person who was trapped on the pier had to be rescued by helicopter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 2:49PM EST
VANCOUVER - Crews continue to repair fallen transformers and restring hydro lines after last week's powerful windstorm in southwestern British Columbia, but officials say some customers will remain without power for several more days.
BC Hydro says it has restored power to more than 550,000 customers since the windstorm hit Thursday and about 44,000 customers are still waiting.
Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands were among the hardest hit and hundreds of downed trees have left some roads impassable, which means BC Hydro has not been able to complete full damage assessments.
About 4,000 of its customers waiting for power are on the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley and BC Hydro says it could take another three days before power is restored to rural areas.
BC Hydro says the windstorm was among the worst in 20 years.
The RCMP say it killed one woman in Duncan when a tree fell on her tent, while it also caused Nanaimo's water treatment plant to break down and destroyed a 30-metre section of White Rock's pier.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Caught on camera: Truck pushes car on Quebec highway
- Trudeau pays surprise pre-Christmas visit to troops in Mali
- Five people injured in hit-and-run on sidewalk outside Ont. bar: police
- Vancouver police could use bait packages to catch 'porch pirates'
- Thousands in British Columbia facing more days without power: BC Hydro