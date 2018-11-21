

CTVNews.ca Staff





Thousands of people are calling for the closure of an Edmonton bar after a 20-year-old man who was kicked out of the establishment was found dead in the area days later.

Mohamed Abdi was told leave The Ranch Roadhouse in southern Edmonton last Friday night and was found dead two days later in the parking lot of a nearby car dealership.

A petition calling for the bar to be shut down and alleging bar staff did not follow protocol when kicking Abdi out has gathered more than 23,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Abdi’s friends are also planning a peaceful protest outside the bar on Friday night.

In a statement to CTV Edmonton, Jesse Kupina, The Ranch Roadhouse co-founder, said employees “assured that he was in the hands of a capable friend” and that Abdi left the bar without incident.

Police said Abdi’s death is not considered suspicious and wouldn’t be investigating further.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Corporationdid not immediately respond to a question about whether the organization is investigating the matter.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Matt Woodman