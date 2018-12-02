'That's enough!': Ont. police investigates video of cop hitting patient's head
Thunder Bay police say they are investigating after a video surfaced online that appears to show an officer hitting a person strapped to a stretcher. (Latisha Hardy/ Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 12:38PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 3:18PM EST
THUNDER BAY, Ont. - A northern Ontario police force is investigating a video that appears to show an officer hitting a person strapped to a stretcher.
Thunder Bay police spokesman Chris Adams says the force is aware of the video and is investigating.
He declined to provide further details about the investigation.
The video that is circulating online appears to show a Thunder Bay police officer and a paramedic standing over a person strapped to a stretcher.
The officer and paramedic appear to be holding down the person's arms that broke free.
In the video, the officer can be heard yelling, "That's enough!" before appearing to hit the person in the face.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot
- Sea King helicopters make final flypast after 55 years in service
- Unravelling the mysteries behind one of Canada's oldest cemeteries
- All aboard: First passenger train in 18 months departs for Churchill, Man.
- Caught on camera: Deer rescued from icy northern Ontario river