

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. - A northern Ontario police force is investigating a video that appears to show an officer hitting a person strapped to a stretcher.

Thunder Bay police spokesman Chris Adams says the force is aware of the video and is investigating.

He declined to provide further details about the investigation.

The video that is circulating online appears to show a Thunder Bay police officer and a paramedic standing over a person strapped to a stretcher.

The officer and paramedic appear to be holding down the person's arms that broke free.

In the video, the officer can be heard yelling, "That's enough!" before appearing to hit the person in the face.