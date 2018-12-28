

CTVNews.ca Staff





A terrified Ontario woman has been robbed of $55,000 in an armed home invasion.

Police believe the masked suspects, two men and a woman carrying a handgun, staked out the neighbourhood and made a targeted hit on the house on Pearl Street in Milton.

The victim says she had the large sum of cash in a beige purse because of a recent legal settlement.

The robbery happened at around 4 a.m. today and the woman fears the thieves may come back.

She told CTV Toronto that she is so shaken by the incident that she intends to move.

Halton Regional Police detectives said the suspects were last seen heading west in the area of Mill and Martin Streets.

The first suspect is described as a black or South Asian man wearing dark clothing.

The second male is described as dark skinned with blue eyes, 6 feet tall, of slim build, also in dark clothing.

The third suspect could be a woman with dark hair, 5’ 4” to 5’ 6” tall, slim and in dark clothing.

The robbers may have been driving a silver four-door sedan. There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Halton Regional Police.