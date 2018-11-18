

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say a man who allegedly stole a car with a 96-year-old woman still inside on Saturday is facing numerous charges including kidnapping.

Peel regional police say the woman was found safe about an hour after the blue Toyota Sienna van that was parked in a plaza was stolen in Mississauga, Ont.

They say the woman was in the passenger seat when she was taken to a bank where the suspect allegedly used her debit card to make cash withdrawals.

Police allege the suspect then abandoned the woman in the car at a plaza in Oakville, Ont., where she was found by police uninjured.

They say Halton regional police arrested the suspect a short distance away.

Police say a 30-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with kidnapping, breach of probation and two counts of robbery.