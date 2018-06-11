Teen girl, 87-year-old man killed after collision on Nova Scotia highway
A LifeFlight helicopter leaves the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Wellington, N.S., on June 10, 2018. (Brittney Traver)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 11:22AM EDT
WELLINGTON, N.S. - Nova Scotia police say an 87-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were killed when two cars collided on a highway outside Halifax.
Officers were called to the accident on Highway 2 in Wellington at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
The teenage girl, who was a passenger in a Ford Focus, was taken by a LifeFlight helicopter to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, where she later died.
A 19-year-old man was also taken to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries, while the older man -- who was alone in his vehicle -- died at the scene.
Police say there were four young people in the car, including a 13-year-old girl who was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another 19-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.
RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says the car was travelling north on the highway and the older man's vehicle was at an intersection, but had no other details as to the cause of the crash.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Search on for man who went overboard in Lake Ontario in Toronto
- Police dog in Saskatoon bites girl, 6, while tracking home-invasion suspects
- ThankCanada hashtag trending after Trump-Trudeau trade dispute
- Frustration mounts in Gulf lobster fishery over right whale closures:union
- Teen girl, 87-year-old man killed after collision on Nova Scotia highway