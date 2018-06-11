

The Canadian Press





WELLINGTON, N.S. - Nova Scotia police say an 87-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were killed when two cars collided on a highway outside Halifax.

Officers were called to the accident on Highway 2 in Wellington at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

The teenage girl, who was a passenger in a Ford Focus, was taken by a LifeFlight helicopter to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, where she later died.

A 19-year-old man was also taken to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries, while the older man -- who was alone in his vehicle -- died at the scene.

Police say there were four young people in the car, including a 13-year-old girl who was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another 19-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says the car was travelling north on the highway and the older man's vehicle was at an intersection, but had no other details as to the cause of the crash.