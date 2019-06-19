

CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Vancouver Island





A teenager has died and another person is in hospital after a tree fell on them at a wilderness youth camp on Vancouver Island.

Emergency crews rushed to Camp Barnard, about 44 kilometres west of Victoria, on Wednesday for a report of someone trapped under a fallen tree.

Rescuers were able to reach the two victims. One was given CPR at the scene and later transferred to hospital in stable condition. The other victim was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims.

The fatal incident comes after a particularly windy day in the region. CTV Vancouver Island reports that fire crews battling a brush fire in nearby Sooke, B.C. clocked winds at 80 kilometres per hour.

Camp Barnard in Otter Point, B.C. offers a variety of camping programs for children and young adults.