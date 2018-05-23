Teen charged after 10-year-old girl struck by car while boarding school bus
A school bus is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:31PM EDT
OWEN SOUND, Ont. -- Police in Owen Sound, Ont., say a girl is injured after being struck by a car while getting on a school bus.
They say the school bus was stopped and all of its crossing safety equipment was activated at the time of the incident on Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the 10-year-old girl was struck as she stepped off the curb.
They say her father was present and paramedics took the child to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old from Georgian Bluffs, Ont., is charged with failing to stop for a school bus.
