Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi’s life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
Aljizawi, 36, who now lives in Toronto with her husband and five-year-old daughter, says that after getting the good news on Wednesday, she finally feels a “sense of safety.”
“Before, I felt everything was about to be taken away from me – my life, my daughter and my home, my job. Everything I loved,” she said.
The immigration approval comes after a CTV News report filed on June 23 about Aljizawi’s fight in federal court to find out why the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) considered her a security risk. Six months earlier, CBSA informed her in an email that she was being assessed under Section 34 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, but would not tell her what information they had.
The legislation states that a foreign national can be deemed inadmissible on security grounds because they engaged in espionage, terrorism or subversion by force of any government.
ALJIZAWI RE-TRAUMATIZED BY IMMIGRATION PROCESS, SHE SAYS
Aljizawi says she has been re-traumatized by the immigration process. The uncertainty left her in constant fear of deportation and triggered memories of her past arrest and torture, she said.
Aljizawi’s activism began more than a decade ago in Syria during the Arab Spring. As a student in the city of Homs, she organized anti-government protests in 2012. She was thrown in prison and tortured with electric shocks for speaking out against the brutal regime of President Bashar Al-Assad, she said. Aljizawi was released from jail after an international campaign led by Reporters Without Borders and fled to Turkiye.
After the Syrian civil war began, Aljizawi represented opposition parties in failed peace negotiations while in exile.
In 2017, Aljizawi moved to Canada on a student visa after being accepted into the University of Toronto’s program for scholars at risk. Recently, she assisted with Canada’s fight at the International Court of Justice to hold the Syrian regime accountable for war crimes. Aljizawi’s testimony forms part of Canada’s case.
UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR, MPS SPEAK OUT
Following CTV News’ report, more than 300 international human rights organizations and activists from Europe as well as North and South America signed a petition calling on Canada to expedite Aljizawi’s permanent residency application.
On Twitter, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, lauded Aljizawi as “courageous” and asked why she was being flagged as a security risk.
Former justice minister Allan Rock called the government’s actions “deeply troubling.”
“She stood against the monstrous al Assad regime…yet why is Noura Aljizawi being targeted by Canada?” Rock tweeted on June 25.
On June 30, two NDP members of Parliament sent a letter with an urgent request for a briefing on the case to federal ministers responsible for foreign affairs, immigration and public safety.
In a copy of the letter provided to CTV News, MPs Heather McPherson and Jenny Kwan wrote that they “are alarmed by this case and its implications not just for Noura, but for all human rights defenders seeking safety in Canada.
Is it this government’s position that human rights advocacy, including opposing brutal dictatorships that torture their citizens renders a person inadmissible for permanent residency?”
Five days later, Aljizawi was granted permanent residency on July 5. Since her case became public, Aljizawi says she’s heard from three other democracy activists who are facing scrutiny under Section 34.
OFFICIALS MUST REASSESS USE OF SECTION 34: NDP IMMIGRATION CRITIC
Kwan, the NDP’s immigration critic, says that Aljizawi’s high profile added pressure on the government to act. But the MP says she also worries that lesser known human rights activists under similar suspicion will not be protected.
Kwan says immigration officials need to reassess how they use Section 34 in evaluating the applications of human rights defenders
“If our government brings forward special immigration policies to support and bring to safety human rights activists, then when they come to Canada and they're embarking on the immigration process, how is it possible that they are red-flagged for potential inadmissibility issues?”
It is not known how many activists are flagged as potential national security threats when they arrive in Canada.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
Victim identified in daytime shooting in Toronto: police
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in the Leslieville area.
-
Toronto police to shut down bar in headquarters after drunk driving crash
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is shutting down the licensed bar inside its downtown headquarters that’s served senior officers mostly below the radar for more than 30 years, after a possible connection to a superintendent’s drunk driving crash.
-
'Radical Love': Toronto hospice takes new approach to help homeless
A last-minute assist has sent Kevin Ackroyd's life into overtime.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating shooting
Police in Cornwall, Ont. are investigating a shooting late Saturday.
-
Ottawa Hospital to pay city $12.9M to allow long-term care project to go through near Riverside Campus
A slice of land near the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus could one day become a major long-term care and retirement complex, but it would require city council not act on an agreement between the city and the hospital over land use.
-
Mainly cloudy with a storm risk in Ottawa on Sunday
It's mainly cloudy in Ottawa today and there's a risk of unsettled weather in the afternoon.
Barrie
-
Police open arson investigation after Orillia house fire
Provincial police have started an arson investigation after a fire at a home in Orillia late Saturday.
-
No injuries after Barrie house fire
Barrie fire crews were kept busy when flames erupted in a residential garage Saturday night.
-
Barrie first responders rally together for Youth Haven
It was a fun-filled day Saturday as the Barrie Farmers' Market hosted Community Services Day.
Kitchener
-
Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern
Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.
-
'All about community': Punk rock flea market comes to downtown Kitchener
The punk rock scene was in full force in downtown Kitchener.
-
'Olympics for regular people': Good Games come to University of Guelph
Over 500 athletes are competing in The Good Games at the University of Guelph this weekend, an event which organizers call, “the Olympics for regular people.”
London
-
St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU
Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday. His favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A joint police investigation is underway after a deceased man was discovered inside an Owen Sound residence earlier this week, with police deeming it as 'suspicious.'
-
'I know their pain': Mother who lost child 14 years ago empathizes with St. Thomas, Ont. family
Wendy Armstrong knows exactly how the Curtis family from St. Thomas are feeling this week. 'I don't wish this on any parent,' said Armstrong, who lost her son Devon Tinus in March of 2009 in a crash involving an impaired driver.
Windsor
-
Man arrested after approaching police cruiser while wielding large knife: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in police custody after he allegedly charged at a police cruiser while holding a large knife over the weekend, police in Chatham-Kent said.
-
Bosnian-Canadians commemorate 28th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide
Three decades later, Sijana Dzinic still has a vivid memory of the day she was forced to flee Bosnia after losing her grandparents and uncle to the Srebrenica genocide.
-
Stellantis deal reached, a community in mourning, an outlaw motorcycle club, SIU investigation and Windsor on the silver screen: Top Windsor stories this week
Windsor police crack down on an outlaw motorcycle club, Stellantis' EV battery plant gets the green light, Windsor mourns the death of Dave Hunter, the SIU is investigating after a man allegedly stole a firearm from an OPP cruiser, and Windsor hits the silver screen. Here's a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Montreal
-
This baby has been on Que.'s daycare waitlist since he was an embryo -- and he's not alone
Despite repeated promises to open more daycare spots, many Quebec families are still struggling to find accommodations for their young children.
-
Inmate fatally stabbed at Riviere-des-Prairies jail: police
An inmate was killed during an altercation at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal on Saturday, provincial police (SQ) confirmed. Police have identified him as 27-year-old Anthony Aberzger.
-
Serious workplace accident under investigation at Montreal airport
Authorities are investigating after a serious accident at Montreal's international airport took place Saturday. While details of the event have not been released, a first-responder source told CTV the worker was unconscious while on-route to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
'Saint John Helps Ukraine' supports two projects in war zone
“Saint John Helps Ukraine” brought out hundreds of people for entertainment and food in Rockwood Park on Saturday, as Ukraine marked 500 days of war.
-
A New Brunswick teen needs size 18 hockey skates. They cost $1,600 to make.
Like a lot of kids his age, Laylan Taylor is passionate about hockey. But unlike a lot of kids in his age group, he can't find skates that fit him. The Salisbury, N.B., teen wears size 18 EE skates, which cost $1,610 to make.
Winnipeg
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
City orders protesters to dismantle Brady Road blockade
The City of Winnipeg has given protesters at the Brady Road Landfill until noon on Monday to remove their blockade demanding the search for the remains of two women in another landfill across town.
-
STARS air ambulance dispatched to Bird's Hill area
A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Bird's Hill area Saturday evening.
Calgary
-
Protesters gather outside Stampede to protest animal cruelty
Animal rights activists protested outside the Stampede Grounds Saturday. Dozens gathered at Macleod Trail and 17 Avenue S.W., across from Victoria Park LRT station.
-
Investigation underway in Rocky View County structure fire
Rocky View County fire crews knocked down a fire in an industrial building Friday night.
-
1 injured in rollover on Glenmore Trail
One person is hospital following a Friday night rollover in southwest Calgary.
Edmonton
-
High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning
Edmonton, and most of Alberta, is under a heat warning as daytime highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees over the weekend.
-
Hockey tournament remembers local players lost in bus crash
On Saturday, the Humboldt Broncos players killed in a 2018 bus crash were honoured through the sport they loved.
-
Ma-Me-O Beach holds town hall to discuss $5.5M debt
Ma-Me-O Beach residents gathered for a community hall Saturday, to discuss the community's options as it faces millions in debt over a failed wastewater system.
Vancouver
-
Family calls for justice on second anniversary of Indigenous man's killing by Mounties
The sounds of taiko drummers dominated Vancouver's Grandview Park on Saturday, as loved ones gathered for a vigil on the two year anniversary of the death of Jared Lowndes.
-
Employers want arbitrator for maintenance issues as talks resume in B.C. port strike
Talks between the two sides in an ongoing port strike in British Columbia have resumed, ending a days-long stretch away from the negotiating table.
-
'Completely devastating': Victim grapples with losses following last month's massive Maple Ridge fire
Dave Schneider struggled to salvage any of his belongings after the house he rented burnt down. He, along with hundreds of others, are now without a place to call home following a massive fire in Maple Ridge last month that sparked at a five-storey condo building under construction and destroyed it.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
-
Farmers wait as bill on carbon pricing exemption remains with the Senate
Canadian farmers are expecting to pay more to heat their barns and dry crops after a bill that would have exempted natural gas and propane from aspects of the carbon pricing scheme remains in the Senate.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds brief meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed carbon emissions and the strike by B.C. port workers during a brief meeting Friday with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
Health
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
U.S. FDA asked to look into Logan Paul's energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Sci-Tech
-
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
-
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyberattacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
Entertainment
-
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
-
'Insidious 5' topples 'Indiana Jones' before 'Mission: Impossible' launches
Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theatres, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth -- 'Insidious: The Red Door.' The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson scared up US$32.7 million in ticket sales from 3,188 theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
-
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops' conductor for more than three decades, has died. Nero was 89.
Business
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
-
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Lifestyle
-
Stolen dinos, giant spiders and burnt jackets: A look at memorable Canadian public art fiascos
A recent dino-napping in Ottawa's Chinatown was just the latest in a string of incidents that had people in Canada's capital astir about public art.
-
Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later
It took 119 years for this book about the emerging possibilities of a key force of nature published in 1881 to make its way back to the Massachusetts library.
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
Sports
-
Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP as Norris wins battle with Hamilton for 2nd
Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.
-
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, playing at Wimbledon for the first time, earned the final spot in the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on Sunday.
-
Bianca Andreescu ousted from Wimbledon women's singles by Ons Jabeur
Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon women's singles Saturday in a three-set loss to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.
Autos
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.