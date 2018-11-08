

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: This story contains disturbing details

A woman in Winnipeg has been left blind in one eye after strangers trying to get into her home shot her in the head through the front door.

Nicole Rondeau, 23, was shot in the head with a shotgun after a group of strangers demanded drugs and tried to barge their way into her north-end Winnipeg home last Friday morning. The blast left a giant hole in her front door.

While Rondeau recovers in hospital, her boyfriend Dustin Fagnan said the incident has left the family, including their two young daughters, shaken.

"It's just so traumatic,” Fagnan told CTV Winnipeg on Thursday. “(I’m) still in shock, honestly. It's a very hard moment to deal with especially with our two daughters home."

A 15-year-old boy faces 10 charges including one count of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. An 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have also been charged for their alleged role in the incident.

Police in Winnipeg have connected the incident to a 12-hour standoff roughly four kilometres away last Friday. Five people were arrested in this incident.

Officers in the region have been working overtime to handle a rash of similar incidents in the past week.

On Wednesday, police sent around 100 officers to a neighbourhood in northern Winnipeg for a five-hour standoff. The incident resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old boy.

That same day, police responded to a standoff at a business in the west end of the city. It last about an hour and resulted in two arrests.

"It's ridiculous,” Fagnan said. “Every day there's an incident with these things. Stuff needs to stop in this city."

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says the three police standoffs follow a similar theme.

“These crimes are associated to meth and drug use, or they're associated to guns and gangs involved in meth and trafficking,” he told reporters.

Smyth says more than 50 officers have been given mental health evaluations as a result of the incidents Wednesday. Nine have been placed on administrative leave to recover.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Stephanie Tsicos and Josh Crabb