

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The case of six students charged for allegedly sexually assaulting another student at a private school in Toronto is up in court today.

The teens face sex assault and assault charges for an incident at St. Michael's College School that was caught on video.

The six teens, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were all released on bail after their first appearance in mid-November.

St. Michael's expelled eight students amid a growing police investigation into eight incidents at the private Roman Catholic all-boys institution.

Two top school officials resigned in wake of the scandal and St. Michael's has established a "respect and culture" review panel that's set to report its findings by the summer.

The school has also cancelled its varsity basketball season for this year and scrapped its football program for the next year.