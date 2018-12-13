

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are looking into two more incidents related to assault or sexual assault at a private all-boys Catholic school.

Police said Thursday that the Sex Crimes Unit has investigated eight incidents from St. Michael’s College, up from six.

Six students were charged with sexual assault last month in connection with a video that circulated among students. The video allegedly showed several students sexually assaulting a male student with an object.

The school has since cancelled this year’s basketball program and two football programs slated for next year. Students involved in competitive sports will instead partake in workshops on bullying, abuse and harassment.

St. Michael’s principal Greg Reeves and board president Father Jefferson Thompson both resigned days after the allegations surfaced.

Reeves was criticized for not promptly reporting an allegation of sexual assault to police when it became known in November. Reeves later said that the incidents indicate that the school has a problem.

With files from The Canadian Press