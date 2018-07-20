Spooked horses bring quick, jarring end to evening wagon ride in Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 1:32PM EDT
ESTERHAZY, Sask. -- Several people have been injured in a bizarre accident in Saskatchewan involving a horse-drawn wagon.
RCMP say about 20 youths were in the wagon that was being pulled by two horses on a rural road last evening, approximately 50 kilometres southeast of Esterhazy.
Police say something startled the animals and they broke into a gallop, resulting in the cart crossing a ditch and coming to a sudden stop in some trees.
Although it didn't flip, the quick halt resulted in a number of injuries.
About 15 people were either treated at the scene or taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, but an air ambulance was brought in because of one potentially serious injury.
There was no immediate word on whether the horses were injured or what may have spooked them.
