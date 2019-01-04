

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





The “Duchess effect” has seen Canadian women pay hundreds of dollars for etiquette training to learn how to drink tea and sit like royalty.

Royal fans across Canada and the U.S. are learning how to compose themselves like the Duchess of Sussex.

Etiquette classes have grown in popularity since the former Suits actor, 37, married into the royal family in May.

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann, who runs The Swann School of Protocol in San Diego, Calif., said royal fever is alive and well.

“I’ve definitely seen an increase in Canadian visitors to our website, it started around the time Meghan and Harry were married,” Swann told CTVNews.ca.

“When you see an American become a princess it is very inspiring. She transitioned beautifully and inspired people to dig a little deeper at etiquette.”

Swann, who also provides advice on dating and attire, said Meghan Markle’s grace sparked the interest.

“Meghan showed she can still be helpful but at the same very ladylike,” she said.

“It makes royalty seem more real to us.”

Myka Meier hosts regular day-long courses called “The Duchess Effect” at The Plaza Hotel in New York where she teaches royal manners.

Meier coined the term the “Duchess slant” which refers to the way the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge sit. The knees and ankles must be kept together, with the lower legs elegantly tilted to one side.

The courses always sell out, with the most recent one seeing three participants fly in from Canada for the $900 training.

The Florida-born businesswoman trained under a former member of the Queen's household.