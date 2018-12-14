

CTVNews.ca Staff





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released an unseen wedding photo for their first Christmas card as husband and wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are shown arm-in-arm in a striking black and white image, watching fireworks at their wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor, England, on May 19 this year.

Harry and former “Suits” actor and Toronto resident Meghan are due to move to Frogmore House, a 17th century royal residence, early next year.

The royal couple is expecting their first child in spring.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their wedding reception,” Kensington Palace wrote in a Tweet.

“The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton.”

Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also released a relaxed family photo with their three children in the woods of their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, England, that will feature on their Christmas card.

The Cambridges’ Christmas photo, taken by Matt Porteous, shows eight-month-old baby Louis held by Kate, three-year-old Charlotte standing on a tree trunk between her parents and five-year-old George playing at his dad’s shoulders in Hunter Wellington boots.

“It was an honour to be asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family at Anmer Hall,” Porteous said in on his Instagram account.

“Capturing the fun and relaxed moments between such a wonderful family was a true privilege.”

Both pictures were Tweeted by Kensington Palace, the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Clarence House released this year’s Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

The photograph, taken by Hugo Burnand, shows heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camila gazing at each other while sitting on a wooden bench in the garden of Clarence House this summer.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, wears a cream and crepe dress and the Prince of Wales is seen in a navy blue suit and tie. The message inside the card reads “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The royals are due to spend Christmas together as per tradition at the 92-year-old Queen's Sandringham residence.