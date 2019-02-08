

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





The children of an Ontario woman have written a hilarious first-person obituary for their mom who died this past week.

Posthumous social media star Sybil Marie Hicks passed away peacefully on Feb. 2 with her eldest daughter Brenda by her side.

Her obituary was filled with jokes including how Hicks has the “smoking hot body she always wanted having been cremated.”

“I leave behind my loving husband Ron Hicks whom I often affectionately referred to as a ‘horse’s a--’,” the obit states.

“I also left behind my children whom I tolerated over the years.”

The former Ontario nurse’s unusual send-off has garnered attention across Canada and the U.S. and has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The 81 year old had battled Alzheimer’s disease for 18 years. She was a mother to five and grandmother to 13.

“Bob, my oldest son and also my favourite,” Hicks wrote, joking about her children. “Barbara, the ever miss perfect.”

“She was a beautiful women with a riotous sense of humour,” Barbara told CTVNews.ca.

Hicks’ son Brian said the family agreed to write the obit in the first person so that people could hear their mother’s wit.

“What’s written is exactly what she would have said,” Brian told CTVNews.ca

“We didn’t expect the type of social media attention. It wasn’t our intention at all.”

Hicks also “wrote” how she will miss seeing her “sweetest grandchildren.”

Her funeral was held on Thursday. Brian said the family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for her mother, which included bouquets of flowers from the U.K and the online Reddit community.

“Eighteen years ago my mother wouldn’t have known what the internet was,” Brian told CTVNews.ca.

The notice includes how Hicks graduated as a nurse from Hamilton General Hospital School in 1957, before heading north in 1972 where she, Ron and children ran a school bus company for more than 20 years in Baysville, Ont.

An active horticulturalist, she was a member of the Eastern Star, affiliated with the Masons, and the Lions Club in Baysville.

“Thank you all for sharing my life with me. I am off to swim to the buoy and back,” she wrote.