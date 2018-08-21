Small earthquake hits off B.C. coast
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:54AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:17AM EDT
A 4.6-magnitude has hit off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.
Natural Resources Canada says the earthquake’s epicentre was located approximately 191 kilometres northwest of Port Hardy, B.C. and began around 6:10 a.m. local time.
The government organization added the earthquake occurred about 10 kilometers below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.
As of Tuesday morning, there are no reports of injuries or damage.
