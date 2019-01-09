Six skiers injured in avalanche on Mont-Albert in Quebec provincial park
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 11:41AM EST
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, Que. -- Six skiers were injured -- one seriously -- following an avalanche Tuesday on Mont-Albert in Quebec's Gaspe region.
Quebec provincial police say they were called in the late afternoon and that paramedics and firefighters with evacuation sleds were also dispatched to the area.
A group of seven people was skiing at the Patrollers Walls in Gaspesie provincial park, said Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville, a police spokeswoman.
The avalanche was triggered about 2:45 p.m., and one of the skiers witnesses the other six being buried.
The rescue operation took several hours to complete, with the last person being removed around 8:30 p.m.
The most seriously injured skier was listed in stable condition, and his life was not considered to be in danger.
