

CTVNews.ca Staff





A wily, bad-tempered cow has escaped a Newfoundland farm -- and her owner is warning would-be captors that Coco could be dangerous.

On Thursday, the heifer leapt over a farm fence while out to pasture in Conception Bay South, N.L., some 30 kilometres west of St. John's

“Oh that fence right there? She went over that just like a moose,” her owner, farmer Barry Scott, told NTV. “Never touched it. Just whoosh, right on over it.”

The year-and-a-half year old was last sighted Saturday, when she charged a man who was trying to apprehend her. Scott fears the cow could attack again, and he doesn’t want anyone hurt -- including Coco.

“I’m afraid like if anyone goes and approaches her or something like that, if she don’t run away, she’s liable to attack them,” Scott warned from his farm. “Now, not saying she’d attack them as such, but if they cornered her up where she wouldn’t be able to get away, she might run to them or bump them or hurt them or something like that, right? And I wouldn’t want for that to happen at all.”

Still, Scott would love to capture the animal, which is worth about $1,500. But he’s also warning potential Coco catchers to steer clear and call him if she’s spotted.

“We were looking for her all day yesterday and we never seen hide nor ear of her,” he said.

A further search through nearby woods Tuesday yielded no results.

“Can’t seem to locate her now,” Scott said. “Don’t know where she’s at.”

With reports from NTV and The Canadian Press