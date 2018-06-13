

The Canadian Press





ERIN, Ont. -- Provincial police say seven horses are dead following a fire at a barn in Erin, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene of the fire at about 2:30 a.m., and found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

They say nobody was injured, but the structure was totally destroyed.

They say the seven horses inside were killed.

Police say the office of the fire marshal has been notified.