

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: Video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers

Security video has emerged of the deadly van attack that killed 10 individuals along a one-kilometre stretch of a Toronto sidewalk.

Video captured by the street-facing cameras of a local business shows the white Ryder rental van speeding down the sidewalk around 1:24 p.m. on Monday. The 15-second clip has been edited to end moments before an individual is hit.

Pedestrians can be seen standing in the vehicle’s path before scrambling out of the way as it approaches at a high rate of speed.

It is not yet known what led the driver to tear down the sidewalk near the busy intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in Toronto’s north end. Alek Minassian, 25, is in custody and facing 10 charges of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder.

Mourners continue to visit a growing makeshift memorial to remember the victims of the attack.