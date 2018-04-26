These are the victims of the Toronto van attack
Security video captures part of Toronto van attack
Officer who arrested Toronto van attack suspect says he's not a hero: deputy chief
Raptors honour victims of van attack before Game 5
'Reclaiming our sense of security': Community begins to heal after Toronto van attack
Halifax cartoonists capture public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies
Van attack: too soon to talk motive, PM says; Hajdu calls out misogyny
'Carnage on the sidewalk': Early first responder describes scene of Toronto van attack
'Never seen three cases like this back to back,' says homicide squad leader
Victim narrative, young men, and the resort to deadly violence