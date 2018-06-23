Search underway for swimmer swept away by rapids in Ottawa River
Ontario Provincial Police say divers and a helicopter were still searching for the man on Saturday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 11:35AM EDT
RENFREW, Ont. -- A search is underway for a 20-year-old swimmer after police say he was swept away by rapids in the Ottawa River.
Ontario Provincial Police say divers and a helicopter were still searching for the man on Saturday morning after he failed to return to shore the night before.
They say he and another man were caught in rapids while swimming near Renfrew, Ont., in the Ottawa Valley on Friday evening.
Police say the other swimmer managed to make it back to shore and called for help.
They say emergency workers were assisted by two infrared-equipped helicopters in their initial search for the man, but he could not be found.
They say they will provide updates as the search effort continues.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $42 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Grave mistakes: Tax agency cuts number of fatal file errors
- Albertan who killed three people gets life, no chance of parole for 30 years
- Six-month-old baby found dead in Montreal vehicle
- Saskatoon couple forced to move out after pet raccoon discovered