Search on for man who went overboard in Lake Ontario in Toronto
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 7:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- Emergency crews are searching Lake Ontario for a man who fell off his boat.
Toronto police say they received a call at 9:44 p.m. Sunday from a friend of a man in his 20s who went overboard near Bluffer's Park in the city's east end.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says their marine unit responded and remains on scene, but the man hasn't been found.
She says the Canadian Coast Guard is helping out with a search helicopter and boat.
Douglas-Cook says it remains unclear how the man fell into the water.
