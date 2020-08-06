Advertisement
Saudi crown prince sent hit squad to Canada, lawsuit alleges
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses during a group picture ahead of Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, early Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
TORONTO -- A new lawsuit alleges that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia sent a hit squad to Canada to try to hunt down and kill a former top intelligence official.
The unproven suit was filed today in the U.S.
In it, Saad Aljabri alleges Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants him dead because he knows too much.
Aljabri fled to Toronto two years ago and is a permanent resident of Canada.
The veteran Saudi government official claims border agents thwarted the assassination plot involving a group of mercenaries known as the "Tiger Squad."
Neither the Saudi nor Canadian governments have commented on the allegations.