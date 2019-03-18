

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on Premier Scott Moe to instruct his cabinet ministers not to attend yellow vest rallies.

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili pressed the matter during question period Monday and cited last week's mosque shootings in New Zealand that left 50 dead.

Meili is demanding Moe distance himself from the yellow vest movement, which originated in France but has been adopted in Canada.

Some who attend yellow vest rallies and post on its social media pages decry immigration, as well as the federal government's energy policies.

Earlier this year, an NDP member questioned why Minister of Highways and Infrastructure Lori Carr and Minister for Rural and Remote Health Greg Ottenbreit attended yellow vest rallies.

Moe said ministers who attended the rallies did so specifically to oppose federal energy policies.

"We should in no way paint all of these individuals with the same brush due to a few comments by a few individuals."

His government condemns comments that are anti-immigrant and Islamophobic, he said.

Meili said anti-immigration language and statements of violence made against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be found at yellow vest rallies and in its online groups.

"For the premier to be unwilling to distance himself from those events and that movement is irresponsible," he said.

An Australian white supremacist is charged with murder in the mosque shootings, which happened last week in Christchurch, New Zealand.