

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Regina





A Saskatchewan man says he ripped down and burned a Nazi flag that was hanging on the roof of a house in the village of Kelliher.

Caleb Pelletier told CTV Regina that he decided to take down the red and black swastika flag after it became clear that “authorities weren’t going to.”

“I believe it affected so many of our people,” said Pelletier, who is from George Gordon First Nation.

On Friday, Kelliher Mayor Darcy King said that the man who hung the flag was a 34 year old who “never grew up” and was living with his grandfather. King said he’d spoken with the man and he had promised to take it down.

RCMP Cpl. Rob King told The Canadian Press that police had spoken to the homeowner but nothing illegal had occurred.

Pelletier posted a video of the flag burning on Facebook.