Saskatchewan introduces minimum semi-truck driver training after Broncos crash
The Saskatchewan government is introducing mandatory training for semi-truck drivers almost eight months after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 11:07AM EST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government is introducing mandatory training for semi-truck drivers almost eight months after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
Starting in March, drivers seeking a Class 1 commercial licence will be required to undergo at least 121.5 hours of training.
Sixteen people died and 13 were injured in April when the Broncos team bus and a semi collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.
Joe Hargrave, minister for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, says the training will make the roads safer.
Drivers will be instructed in a classroom, in a yard and behind the wheel as part of the new program.
Ontario is currently the only province that has mandatory truck driver training consisting of 103.5 hours.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Nova Scotia to lower clear-cutting on Crown lands, minister says
- People in Halifax consume the most cannabis, wastewater testing suggests
- Toronto man accused of extorting men via Ashley Madison dating site
- Police shoot 'aggressive' dog at scene of Regina house fire
- Saskatchewan introduces minimum semi-truck driver training after Broncos crash