

The Canadian Press





BATTLEFORD, Sask. -- The son of a Saskatchewan farmer on trial for killing an Indigenous man says his father looked like he was going to be sick after the shooting and told him the gun just went off.

Sheldon Stanley told a jury at Gerald Stanley's murder trial that an SUV drove into the family's farmyard near Biggar, Sask., in August 2016.

He says he and his father heard an all-terrain vehicle start and thought it was being stolen.

The pair ran toward the SUV as it tried to leave the farm and Sheldon Stanley went in the house to get his truck keys.

He says he heard two gunshots while he was inside and a third when he came back out.

He told court he saw his father looking sick and with a gun in his hand as he stood beside an open door of the SUV.

"He said I don't know what happened," Sheldon Stanley testified Wednesday. "It just went off."

Stanley, 56, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Colten Boushie, 22.

Boushie, who was from the Red Pheasant First Nation, died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Sheldon Stanley said his mother told him to call 911.

"I called 911 and told them where we were and told them what had happened."

There were two women in the back seat, the son told court, who were "obviously upset and yelling at us."

"They were pacing around the vehicle."

He said the two women pulled Boushie's body out of the SUV before they attacked his mother.

"They had her on the ground and they were hitting her," said Sheldon Stanley, who added he told them to get back in their vehicle.

"They did stop and got back in their vehicle. I checked on Mom and made sure she was OK."

