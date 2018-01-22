Saskatchewan ends ban on Alberta plates at its job sites
Highway traffic moves through Calgary, Alta., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 2:52PM EST
EDMONTON - The licence plate fight between Saskatchewan and Alberta is over.
An Alberta government spokesman says Saskatchewan informed them by letter today it is rescinding its ban on vehicles with Alberta licence plates on Saskatchewan government project sites.
Jean-Marc Prevost, who speaks for Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous, says Saskatchewan did not give any reasons for its decision.
The letter arrived just hours before an arbitration panel under the New West Partnership was set to begin deliberations on the licence plate ban.
Alberta had initiated the review process under the partnership agreement, saying the ban was a clear violation of interprovincial free trade rules.
Saskatchewan had imposed the ban in December, saying it was in response to similar actions in Alberta, but never offered any proof to back up its assertions.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lawyers slam 'de facto expulsion' of student guilty of sexual interference
- Toronto police partner with Ryerson University for training program
- Man grabbed boy by throat in Kingston, Ont. road rage incident: police
- Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years before parole
- Kingston, Ont., woman, 42, charged after being found naked in stranger's bathtub