

The Canadian Press





VERNON, B.C. -- The RCMP say an additional charge has been laid against a British Columbia man who is being investigated for allegations of violence against women following a police search of a farm in Salmon Arm where human remains were found.

Police say Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 37, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an alleged incident involving a woman in Maple Ridge, B.C., in 2013.

The Mounties say the charge was laid after new information was uncovered in their ongoing investigation but no further details about the incident are being released.

None of the allegations against Sagmoen have been tested in court.

No charges have been laid in relation to the human remains that were found in October off Salmon River Road, but police say the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux is being treated as suspicious.

Police began searching the farm in Salmon Arm on Oct. 19 and found the remains of Genereaux, who was last heard from about five months earlier in Vernon.

The RCMP completed their search of the farm on Nov. 9.

Sagmoen has also been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 10, 2017, and he faces a separate assault charge related to an alleged incident on or about July 1, 2017.

Those charges were laid after police said allegations were made by female sex workers. Police have said the charges involve two different alleged victims who worked as escorts and advertised their services online.

Sagmoen was previously charged on Oct. 17 with pointing a firearm, uttering threats and disguising his face with intent to commit an offence over an alleged incident on Aug. 28.

Sagmoen's lawyer has entered not guilty pleas on the previous charges.