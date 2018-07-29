

The Canadian Press





RIVERVIEW, N.B. - Raymond Boucher says if you haven't shared a kiss beneath the beams of a covered bridge, you're missing out.

A longtime New Brunswick resident, Boucher has fond memories of travelling through two covered bridges with the woman who would eventually become his wife on their way to her grandfather's house when he was just 19.

Now 75 years old, Boucher says both of those bridges -- and many more -- are gone.

Boucher is the president of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick, a group calling for the restoration and preservation of the small province's iconic "kissing bridges."

In 1953, he says, the province had 340 of the wooden structures still standing -- a number that now sits below 60.

Sunday afternoon, residents rallied at Starkey Bridge near Codys, N.B., and McGuire Bridge in Elmsdale, N.B. -- both closed as a result of flood damage -- to ask the government to protect what's left of the covered bridges.