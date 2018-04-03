Report finds Canadians waste a lot of food
A man prepares to throw out food into a green organics bin in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 2:11PM EDT
A report from an international environmental group is calling for action to reduce the large amount of food wasted in Canada.
The Commission on Environmental Cooperation says Canadians are among the heaviest wasters of food on the planet. The commission says that from farm to table, almost 400 kilograms of food annually is wasted or lost per every Canadian.
The report says food thrown out by consumers accounts for the biggest part of that.
It also says wasted food creates 21 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from landfills.
The report doesn't address consumer food waste. But it does say restaurants should consider reducing portion sizes for the meals they serve
