

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've now identified the remains of all eight men allegedly murdered by Bruce McArthur.

Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga says after examining around 100 properties in the Greater Toronto Area, police don't have any evidence to suggest McArthur killed more people.

Idsinga says police have now identified the remains of Majeed Kayhan, the only victim whose remains had previously not been found.

He says Kayhan's remains were recovered from the ravine behind a property where the remains of seven other men were found in planters earlier in the year.

McArthur, 66, worked as a landscaper at that property.

He has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to Toronto's gay community, all of whom went missing between 2010 and 2017.

Idsinga says that while police are continuing to study unsolved homicides and outstanding missing person's reports, there is currently no evidence to suggest McArthur's alleged involvement in any additional killings.