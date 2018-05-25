

CTVNews.ca Staff





A record-breaking $106 million in prize money is up for grabs in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot draw.

OLG said the jackpot is an estimated $60 million, plus 46 additional Maxmillions $1 million dollar prizes.

Aspiring winners have until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday to get in on the action.

OLG said the odds of winning the jackpot per $5 play are one in 28.6 million, and the overall odds of winning any prize are one in 6.6.

“With just one Lotto Max ticket, lottery players have 106 chances to win a prize of $1 million or more tonight,” spokesperson Dita Kuhtey wrote in a statement to CTVNews.ca on Friday.”

The Crown corporation said Ontarians have historically had the most luck, winning five previous $60 million dollar prizes. Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.2 billion, including 57 jackpot wins and 401 Maxmillions prizes since the draw was launched in September 2009.

“I’d probably buy a house, probably buy a car. Help those who may need. I don’t know,” Veronica, a lottery fan, told CTV Edmonton when asked on Thursday what she would do with a sum of prize money.

If no winners emerge on Friday, another record-high prize could be broken with more Maxmillions being offered.