

Joshua Weinberger, Special to CTVNews.ca





A Toronto couple is bringing home more than $32 million after winning the March 9 Lotto Max draw.

Howard MacDonald and Susan Boddington purchased their lucky ticket at Real Canadian Superstore on Weston Road.

The couple, who have been married for 40 years and have three children, said they are “taking it slow” but are “planning on buying a house and taking a few trips.”

According to a press release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, they have been playing the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 with Encore for years, but could not beat the odds until now.

“This win means financial security for us and our family,” MacDonald said while claiming the couple’s winnings at the OLG Prize Centre.