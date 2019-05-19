RCMP say hiker's body recovered after fall from mountain near Canmore, Alta.
The mountain town of Canmore, Alta. is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 7:23PM EDT
CANMORE, Alta. -- RCMP say a hiker's body has been recovered after he reportedly fell from a mountain west of Calgary.
Police say they were called Sunday afternoon to Heart Mountain for a report that a 21-year-old man had fallen 18 metres.
Searchers later found him and he was confirmed dead.
Police say he was with one other hiker at the time.
His identity was not released, and police are still notifying his family.
