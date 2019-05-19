

The Canadian Press





CANMORE, Alta. -- RCMP say a hiker's body has been recovered after he reportedly fell from a mountain west of Calgary.

Police say they were called Sunday afternoon to Heart Mountain for a report that a 21-year-old man had fallen 18 metres.

Searchers later found him and he was confirmed dead.

Police say he was with one other hiker at the time.

His identity was not released, and police are still notifying his family.