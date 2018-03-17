RCMP move to arrest pipeline protesters at entrance to Trans Mountain work site
A sign warms of an underground pipeline as people construct a 'watch house' near a gate leading to Kinder Morgan's property during a protest against the company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday March 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck
Amy Smart, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 6:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 17, 2018 6:22PM EDT
BURNABY, B.C. -- A coalition against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says police are moving to arrest protesters on Burnaby Mountain.
Protect the Inlet says 28 demonstrators have blocked the entrance to Kinder Morgan's work site since 10 a.m. PT.
The organization issued a notice just before 3 p.m. saying Burnaby RCMP had moved in to arrest them.
It says 16 more supporters have arrived on site and are surrounding the group blocking the gate, in support.
The demonstration comes two days after a B.C. Supreme Court judge issued Kinder Morgan an indefinite injunction against the protesters, limiting individuals to five metres from two work sites.
Burnaby RCMP said yesterday they wanted to remind the public that they are not an interested party in the pipeline debate and are there to ensure everyone's safety.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Survivors, supporters rally across Canada against proposed 60s Scoop settlement
- Ontario NDP promises pharmacare, dental benefits for all
- Society has role to play in trying to prevent domestic violence: experts
- RCMP move to arrest pipeline protesters at entrance to Trans Mountain work site
- N.B. boxer dies months after post-fight brain hemorrhage