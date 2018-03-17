

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press





BURNABY, B.C. -- A coalition against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says police are moving to arrest protesters on Burnaby Mountain.

Protect the Inlet says 28 demonstrators have blocked the entrance to Kinder Morgan's work site since 10 a.m. PT.

The organization issued a notice just before 3 p.m. saying Burnaby RCMP had moved in to arrest them.

It says 16 more supporters have arrived on site and are surrounding the group blocking the gate, in support.

The demonstration comes two days after a B.C. Supreme Court judge issued Kinder Morgan an indefinite injunction against the protesters, limiting individuals to five metres from two work sites.

Burnaby RCMP said yesterday they wanted to remind the public that they are not an interested party in the pipeline debate and are there to ensure everyone's safety.