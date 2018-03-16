Trans Mountain protester arrested, one day after court grants injunction
A protester sits on top of a trailer outside the main gates of Kinder Morgan in Burnaby, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 8:37PM EDT
BURNABY, B.C. -- Burnaby RCMP say they arrested a woman who chained herself to a work truck Friday morning, one day after the B.C. Supreme Court granted Trans Mountain an injunction against demonstrators.
Just before 8 a.m., Mounties received a report of a demonstrator who had chained herself to a work vehicle, impeding its movement.
Police say the 19-year-old woman was asked to remove the chains, but she refused and they arrested her for mischief.
The RCMP say they want to remind those involved in the ongoing demonstrations that police are an impartial party and they are there to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
On Thursday, a judge granted Trans Mountain an indefinite injunction aimed at preventing people from entering within five metres of work sites at the Burnaby and Westridge Marine terminals.
