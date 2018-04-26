

The Canadian Press





MISSION, B.C. - Police in British Columbia have apprehended a convicted killer after he briefly escaped from a minimum security institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, was apprehended by the Mission detachment of the RCMP Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Morris was missing during a prisoner count at the Mission Institution, where he's serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and escape from lawful custody.

The correctional service says RCMP were contacted as soon as Morris's escape was discovered and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The service says it will investigate "the circumstances of this incident."

Morris has escaped from custody several times before.