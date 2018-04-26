RCMP apprehend 83-year-old convicted killer after 5th prison escape
Ralph Whitfield Morris is seen in this image provided by the RCMP.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 2:18AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 26, 2018 6:28AM EDT
MISSION, B.C. - Police in British Columbia have apprehended a convicted killer after he briefly escaped from a minimum security institution.
The Correctional Service of Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, was apprehended by the Mission detachment of the RCMP Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the day, Morris was missing during a prisoner count at the Mission Institution, where he's serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and escape from lawful custody.
The correctional service says RCMP were contacted as soon as Morris's escape was discovered and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The service says it will investigate "the circumstances of this incident."
Morris has escaped from custody several times before.
